FOX61 First on the Scene: Hartford police cruisers damaged by fleeing suspect

HARTFORD — FOX61 was first on the scene on Coleman drive in Hartford when Hartford police cruisers were damaged by a fleeing suspect after vehicle stop.

It happened around 3 a.m. Coleman Drive was for the most part completely blocked off and at least six police cruisers were in the area. The scene cleared at just around 5:30 a.m.

Hartford police said a couple of cruisers were damaged during a motor vehicle stop. The suspect vehicle then took off and they believe that the suspect may possibly be related to Sunday’s homicide in Hartford.

Police said nobody was injured and the investigation is ongoing.