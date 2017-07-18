× Get a short stack of pancakes for 59 cents at IHOP today

If you’re looking for some breakfast ideas – or even breakfast for dinner – some loose change can get you a short stack of pancakes at IHOP Tuesday!

The restaurant chain is offering a short stack of three buttermilk pancakes for 59 cents in celebration of its 59th anniversary.

The special is for customers who are dining in and there is a limit to one order per person. You can get your short stack anytime between 7 am and 7pm Tuesday at participating restaurants, as long as there are pancakes left!

To find a participating restaurant near you and to learn more about the 59-cent anniversary pancakes deal, click here.