Police promote preventative measures after recent wave of car break-ins

GLASTONBURY — The town of Glastonbury is warning residents to be cautious following the recent rise of vehicle, burglary thefts.

Recently, a video released on the town’s website shows a local apartment complex as a target for a group of individuals attempting to break into cars.

Essentially, a car full of people is driving around to areas with parked cars and, upon arrival, checking for unlocked cars and rummaging through vehicles to steal any valuables they might find. If they find keys in the vehicle, they steal the vehicle," the town said on their website.

Also, Sarah Yuknot of New Britain is turning to social media to help find the thief who stole her black 2013 Kia Optima. She says her debit card was taken from the car and used in Waterbury on Monday.

She took to Facebook to try to find help and within hours her post was shared over 8,000 times.

It is highly suggested that residents should, at all times, lock their cars and take out any personal belongings.

Also, if there's an alarm on your car, try to advertise it by placing an alarm sticker on your window--it can deter thieves.

Anyone with any information of the people in the video, you are asked to call Glastonbury Police Department at 860-633-8301.