Goats caught on camera vandalizing business

The goats have gone wild. And not the Yard Goats.

Police in Louisville, Colorado say a herd of goats are to blame for vandalizing a local business Monday, according to KDVR.

Employees at Kryptane Systems, a manufacturing company specializing in polyurethane products, arrived at work to find the front doors had been shattered. The company’s president called police to report a break-in.

“There was shattered glass everywhere. Instantly, he thought it was vandals of some sort,” said Greg Cappert, an engineer for the company.

When police investigated the crime scene, the company’s president pulled up video from a surveillance camera pointed at the building’s front door, and watched as a herd of goats strolled up, one of them bashing its head against the front doors repeatedly.

“For 20 minutes, he just sat and banged on that one side until he broke it, and then he left and came back and decided to break the other side, too,” Cappert said. “I don’t know why. That was just to be mean, I guess,” he joked.

“We understand the description is he’s very hairy, has some large horns, and is possibly hooved,” said Commander Jeff Fisher of the Louisville Police Department.

Police say the goats may have escaped from a nearby farm about a block away. After the goats took off, employees found more than just broken glass at the scene of the “crime.”

“We did find some feces that was nearby the site,” Cappert said.

The company has since boarded up the broken glass doors until repairs can be made. They are now warning those in the neighborhood to be on the lookout in case the goats run amok yet again.

“Yeah, they’re still out there somewhere, so protect your doors everyone,” Cappert joked.