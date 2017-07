Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford police are responding to a car theft, crash that severely injured two people Tuesday afternoon. Police said one of the victims had their legs amputated after being struck by the car.

HPD investigating stolen MVAx with 2 pedestrians severely injured. Ashley St at Sigourney St. Suspects crashed and fled on foot. pic.twitter.com/jhPZUeKT4p — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 18, 2017

Hartford police said the accident occurred on Ashley Street at Sigourney Street and the two suspects crashed a car and fled on foot.