Hedge fund to sell Greenwich property to prep school 

GREENWICH — Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones says his firm plans to relocate to a new office in Connecticut and sell its current property to a prep school.

Tudor Investment Corp. spokesman Patrick Clifford says it has been considering a move to a location closer to the commuter rail line to make it easier to travel back and forth to New York City.

The firm has agreed to sell its 43-acre property in Greenwich to the private Brunswick School, which is across the street.

Tudor Jones said Tuesday the plan “reflects Tudor’s high regard for the school and its academic mission” and his firm’s “desire to leave this special property in the hands of a thoughtful owner.”

The firm plans to choose an office building in lower Fairfield County soon.