× Left lane on Route 3 westbound on Putnam Bridge closed following multi-car crash

WETHERSFIELD — Police said a crash has closed the left lane of the Putnam Bridge on Route 3 in Wethersfield Tuesday afternoon.

State police said the accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. after two cars collided, injuring both drivers. The drivers sustained minor injuries, said police.

The left lane remains closed as police investigate and crews clean up the scene. p.m.