Local bridal shops offer to help bridal parties after chain’s closing

MANCHESTER — Local bridal stores are stepping up to help brides, bridesmaids and mothers of the bride who are left scrambling after the national bridal chain Alfred Angelo abruptly went out of business.

David’s Bridal is offering 30 % off to any bride with an Alfred Angelo receipt and 20 % off bridesmaids with a receipt.

That discount is on top of any already discounted dresses.

in Rocky Hill, Mariella’s Creations is stepping up to help. They say many of their designers are waiving rush shipping fees and one designer is offering a big discount to their dresses.

Mariella Garofalo-Perna, of Mariella’s Creations, “Maggie Satiro, what they decided to do was any brand new dresses that they’ve got hanging in stock but is no longer order-able, meaning the style has been discontinued they’re offering all of those at 300 dollars a dress.”

Both stores said they are getting a lot of calls from brides, bridal parties as well as mothers of the bride to help get them a dress in a hurry.