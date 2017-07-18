Mass. store offering free wedding dresses to jilted Alfred Angelo brides

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A bridal and prom discount warehouse has quite a deal for brides-to-be jilted by Alfred Angelo.

The store, in a Facebook post, said they “feel absolutely horrible that Alfred Angelo left so many Brides without wedding dresses. This situation has made us want to try to help as many brides as we can during this stressful situation.”

The store said if you are a bride impacted by the closing of all Alfred Angelo stores, and you are not going to get the wedding dress you paid for, they will give you a free wedding dress. Some stipulations do apply, however.

Mariella Creations in Rocky Hill also posted the following on Facebook Monday night, in response to the Alfred Angelo closing last week:

“Maggie Sottero is offering all Brides who did not receive their gowns from Alfred Angelo, their discontinued styles that are brand new for $300. Please call us schedule your bridal appointment and we will help you find your dream gown for $300!”

