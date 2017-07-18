× New Britain man charged with assaulting couple in their home

BRISTOL — A New Britain man was arrested and charged with assault and burglary in Bristol.

Police said that just after 1:30 p.m. Monday Ryan Nash of New Britain forced his way into a home at 482 Lake Avenue and assaulted a couple inside. Nash was armed with a sharp weapon and cut the man while shoving the woman out of the way.

The victims were treated at the scene and not taken to a hospital. The attacker knew both of his victims and this was not a random incident, according to police.

Nash was charged with first-degree burglary, assault and breach of peace. He is being held on $25,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday.