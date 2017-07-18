× PD: 5 arrested after refusing to leave the Governor’s office

HARTFORD – State Capitol Police said five individuals have been arrested after refusing to leave the Governor’s office Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred around 12:15 p.m., when they arrested and charged Elanah Sherman, 66, of Norwich; Gary Gross, 67, of Unionville; Melissa Marshall, 57, of West Hartford; Molly Cole, 67, of Windsor; and Elaine Kolb, 67, of West Haven.

All five people were charged with criminal trespass.

They were issued misdemeanor summons, released on promise to appear, and are due in court July 26.