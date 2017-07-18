× PD: Man mauled by dog in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Police said one person suffered multiple injuries after being mauled by a dog Monday.

West Hartford police said the attacked occurred around 7 p.m., they were sent to 56 Iroquois Road following reports of a dog who had attacked a 79-year-old man. Police said several neighbors witnessed the attack and came forward to assist the victim.

“The dog was separated from the victim several times but each time it came off, it returned to the victim. The Boxer mix was secured by animal control upon their arrival. It was reported that the dog was able to get free from the residence it was in,” said police.

“The dog owner and the victim were both visiting separate people on Iroquois when the incident happened,” said police.

Police said following the incident, the owner, Katherine Stevenson, 41, of Old Farms, decided to euthanize her dog and the dog will be tested for rabies at the health department where the results are pending.

The victim, William Chesanek, 79, of Bloomfield, was taken to St. Francis hospital where he received injuries to his ribs, hand, bicep and a fractured pelvis.The incident is being reviewed by West Hartford Animal Control and the West Hartford Police Department and charges are pending against Stevenson.