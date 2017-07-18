× Photo shows extension cord that killed teen who died taking a bath while using cellphone

The final photo that a teenager in New Mexico texted from her phone — before she was electrocuted in her bathtub earlier this month — was released by her family, according to FOX News.

Fourteen-year-old Madison Coe, of Lubbock, Texas, sent a picture of her phone plugged into an extension cord on top of a bath towel, just before she was electrocuted.

The picture was accompanied by a text message that said, “When you use and (sic) extension cord so you can plug your phone in while you’re in the bath.”

It was originally believed Coe dropped her Samsung Edge Plus in the water while taking a bath.

Police release last text message sent from Texas teen who died when phone fell in bathtub. https://t.co/q0RvZMPvcm pic.twitter.com/NSQyZKksTe — KFXK FOX51 (@kfxkfox51) July 17, 2017

