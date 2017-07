× Route 2 westbound in East Hartford reopened following rollover crash

EAST HARTFORD — Route 2 westbound is now opened following a car accident Tuesday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 1:20 p.m. near exit 2W. State police said injuries have been reported but are non-life threatening.

