Stamford city official enters race for governor

STAMFORD — The man who’s handled finances for the city of Stamford for the past five years has entered the race for governor.

Republican Michael Handler, the city’s director of administration, skipped the exploratory phase and formed a candidate’s committee, according to his filing with the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

He tells The Advocate he has put the city on sound financial footing and can help the state control finances. Connecticut faces a $5 billion budget deficit over the next two years.

He has worked under two mayors, one Republican and one Democrat, and says he has “practical experience in solving fiscal problems.”

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced that he will not seek re-election next year. More than a half dozen potential candidates from each party have expressed interest in running.