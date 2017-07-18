× Summer nightmare: Clam strips are in short supply

HARTFORD – It’s one of the longstanding New England debates: whole belly clams or clam strips?

Devotees of the latter, though, may have trouble finding them on the menus of local clam shacks this summer, as shack managers and owners are reporting a significant decline in the supply of clams that are used for strips, according to The Day.

The shortage, which some say has been caused by a drop in the amount of clams being harvested coupled with mechanical problems with some boats used by a major clam strip distributor in Rhode Island, comes at a time of “wicked high demand” for clam strips, according to Sam Hanley, the manager of Costello’s Clam Shack in Noank.

