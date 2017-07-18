× Stamford teen gets 20 years for killing man over spilled coffee

STAMFORD — A Connecticut teenager who fatally stabbed a man outside a fast-food restaurant during a dispute over spilled coffee has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 17-year-old Marquest Hall was sentenced Tuesday by a judge who called the March 2015 killing of 52-year-old Antonio Muralles “brutal, senseless and totally unnecessary.”

Hall, who in March pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, is eligible for parole in 12 years.

Prosecutors say Muralles had just left a Stamford McDonald’s with a coffee when he inadvertently bumped into Hall and a friend, and spilled some on them.

Hall was 15 at the time, but was charged as an adult and proceedings were held in open court.

He did not speak at sentencing but his lawyer says he is remorseful.