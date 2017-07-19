× 2 juveniles arrested in fatal shooting of 63-year-old man in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police arrested two people in connection to the death of a 63-year-old man who police said was shot in the head Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Hartford police said they arrested an 18 and 16-year-old and charged them with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

On Sunday, around 2 p.m., Hartford police responded to the intersection of Garden Street and Westland Street after a Shotspotter system activation reported four shots fired.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, Jeffrey Worrell, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Mr. Worrell was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced deceased. The 63-year-old victim had no family in the region,” said police.

Police said an investigation determined that Worrell was an innocent victim and unintended target.

“During the course of the investigation, HPD Analysts from the Capitol City Crime Center (C4) working with MCD detectives canvassed, located and reviewed surveillance footage which captured the incident in its entirety. During the review, a suspect vehicle was identified and found to be stolen from Southington, Connecticut,” said police.

The car was found in New Britain and a person of interest was located and interviewed, said police.

“With the information obtained, video review and physical evidence, probable cause was established by HPD Detectives. There were multiple juveniles suspects identified,” said police.

Both suspects are due in court Thursday.

41.763711 -72.685093