CCMC consolidates office space, bringing 400 jobs to Hartford

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is relocating its administrative offices, and about 400 jobs, to an office tower on the south edge of downtown, according to the Hartford Business Journal.

CCMC’s non-clinical functions – Human Resources, Office for Community Child Health, the Foundation, Corporate Communications, Grants, Medical Records, and Finance – currently operate out of smaller buildings in East Hartford and Hartford, according to Monica Buchanan, CCMC community and media relations director. These employees will be relocated to office space in Hartford Square North, 10 Columbus Blvd, starting in the fall.

Buchanan said the decision to consolidate was made a few months ago to save money. The move will save the hospital $1 million a year in rent once leases on the other office spaces expire.

Along with assembling all administrative staff under one roof, Shmerling said the relocation will provide more space inside its hospital for patient care.

Forty physicians affiliated with CCMC will also relocate to 10 Columbus, which will be outfitted with telemedicine and teleconferencing technology to allow them to interact remotely with other doctors and health experts worldwide, Shmerling said.

