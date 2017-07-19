WATCH LIVE: DNC speaks out on voting rights as Presidential Commission meets for 1st time

WASHINGTON, D.C — On Wednesday at the DNC voting rights commission will hold a press conference as the Commission on Election Integrity meets for first time.

Members of the DNC Commission include Let America Vote President Jason Kander, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and Reps. Terri Sewell, Joaquin Castro, Grace Meng and Gwen Moore, Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, Colorado House Speakers Crisanta Duran, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, DNC Vice Chairs Louisiana state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson and Michael Blake, and District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine.

The Presidential Commission is due to issue a report next year, reviewing ways to strengthen the integrity of elections in order to protect and preserve the principle of one person, one vote.