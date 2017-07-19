Firefighter hospitalized, residents displaced after fire in Hartford’s south end

HARTFORD — A firefighter was hospitalized and a multi-family home was heavily damaged after a blaze in the city’s south end neighborhood.

The Hartford Fire Department responded to reports of flames and smoke in a two-and-a-half story home on 119 Freeman Street at approximately 5 p.m.

Firefighters found large flames billowing out of the second floor, towards the rear of the building. Investigators believe it sparked on the porch, and stayed mostly contained to the second floor.

One firefighter on scene had to be carried out on a stretcher after suffering from heat exhaustion. He was hospitalized as a precaution, but was released soon after doctors deemed him to be healthy and uninjured.

Crews on scene were able to knock down the flames in about a half-hour.

Two occupants living on the second floor were able to evacuate themselves, while avoiding injuries. Officials then determined that the first floor unit was vacant, which offset any need for a rescue operation.

The second floor occupants were displaced as a result of the damage. Special Services Unit members are expected to conduct a walk-through of the rest of the home to establish whether or not it is uninhabitable.

Investigators with the Hartford Fire Department are still looking into what caused the blaze.