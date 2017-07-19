First responders on the scene of a possible drowning victim along the Housatonic River
SHELTON — Police said they are responding to a possible drowning along the Housatonic River Wednesday afternoon.
Shelton first responders said the call of a man possibly drowning came around 2 p.m., at the Sunnyside Boat ramp off River Road.
Police said at this time they are searching for the male victim.
41.291143 -73.073617