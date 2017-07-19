Former Waterbury mayor with criminal rap sheet seeks return to city office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY-- Former Waterbury Mayor Joseph Santopietro is looking to get back into city politics. Santopietro has a criminal record and served prison time back in the 90’s.

Wednesday, Waterbury’s Town Committee confirmed to FOX61 that Santopietro is seeking the republican party’s endorsement to run for City Alderman.

His interest in returning to a city office comes 25 years after he was convicted of 18 criminal counts including embezzlement, tax evasion, and conspiracy. He served more than six years in federal prison for those crimes.

He was later charged and plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

Since serving time he has been running the Waterbury-based trash removal company S & P Carting. He is also reportedly active in the community and in his two teenage daughters’ school.

Santopietro was elected as mayor of Waterbury back in 1986 when he was 26-years-old. He served five years as mayor before his conviction.

Some people in Waterbury are supportive of his desire to return to politics, while others are angered by it.

“I have nothing good to say about him. When you see a person that’s in a position of power and he takes advantage like he did I have no use for him,” said Tim Mchenry, who works in Waterbury.

“I just really think that everybody deserves a second chance, you know sometimes third chance, if he wants to help our city move forward I think that’s a great thing,” said Renee Pesce, from Waterbury.

Waterbury is no stranger to political corruption. Former Governor John Rowland, born in Waterbury, got his political start in the brass city. He was elected as a state legislator in the early 80’s when he was just 23-years-old.

Rowland went on to be elected for three terms as Governor, but also served prison time twice. The first time he served prison time was when he was convicted of accepting gifts in exchange for political favors. He was later convicted for violations to federal elections laws.

Also in Waterbury, former Mayor Philip Giordano was convicted and sentenced to 37 years in prison for sexually assaulting two young girls while he was still in office.

Republican and Democratic Party leaders in Waterbury will meet Wednesday night to solidify who their choices are for candidates for City Alderman, Board of Education, City Clerk, and City Sherriff.