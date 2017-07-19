× FOX61’s Sarah Cody hosts the 2017 Sunken Garden Poetry Festival

HARTFORD — The heat didn’t keep the crowds away from the sunken garden poetry festival at the hill-stead museum in Farmington Wednesday evening.

Hill-Stead Museum’s SunkenGarden Poetry Festival is an outdoor arts event located on the grounds of the National Historic Landmark in Farmington. according to their website, visitors can tour the museum’s world-class art collection, walk the trails, or attend the prelude conversations with headlining poets.

FOX 61’s Sarah Cody was the emcee of Wednesday’s event.

The heat didn't keep the crowds away from the Sunken Garden #Poetry Festival at Hill-Stead Museum. @FOX61News @SpencerSays pic.twitter.com/62LuDKGw53 — Sarah Cody (@SarahCodyMedia) July 19, 2017