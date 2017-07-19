Heat and humidity continue, chance of thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hopefully you aren’t tired of the heat and humidity yet, because it’s not really going to subside for a few more days. Wednesday will be up around 90 degrees for many inland towns, with dew points in the 70s making it feel sweltering at times. There is another chance for scattered downpours and thunderstorms during the afternoon, but it likely won’t be anything widespread.ad.

After a similar day on Thursday, it appears Friday should be staying dry with temperatures still up near 90 degrees.

Forecast Details:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Chance for late-day storms.High: 85-90.

Thursday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. High: Upper 80s – near 90.

Friday: Partly sunny, still the chance for a couple of showers/storms. High: 80s.

