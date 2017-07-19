Cities and towns across the state open cooling centers to help residents beat the heat

HARTFORD — The heat and humidity won’t subside for a few more days. Today will be up around 90 degrees for many inland towns, with dew points in the 70s making it feel sweltering at times.

Cities and towns across the state are designating cooling centers for residents to beat the heat:

New London

Senior Citizen Center, 120 Broad Street

8:30 a.m – 4:00 p.m. Should overnight accommodations be necessary, city personnel will work with our local shelters for temporary placement.

Simsbury

Simsbury Public Library 725 Hopmeadow Street

Wednesday and Thursday 9:30 a..m. – 8:30 p.m. Friday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Eno Memorial Hall 754 Hopmeadow Street (Senior Center)

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.