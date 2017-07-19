Norwalk mother fights deportation to Guatemala

NEW HAVEN — A Norwalk mother who has lived here for 24 years is now set to be deported, leaving behind her four children.

According to Nury Chavarria’s attorney, she has been in the U.S. since 1993, when she arrived from Guatemala and filed for asylum, along with her father and brother.

She is not being deported for committing a violent crime, but instead for coming to the United States without legal papers.

Prior to Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Blumenthal said “Ms. Chavarria does not pose a threat to our national security and her deportation would have serious consequences to her U.S. citizen children, who are fully dependent on their mother. Deporting her to a country from which she claimed asylum, (granted to her brother and father) would have dire consequences for her and her family.”

On Wednesday, Blumenthal released the following statement following the press conference:

“My heart breaks for Nury and her four U.S. citizen children—a family that will be torn apart due to a cold and callous decision by the Trump administration to remove all reason and rationality from its immigration enforcement priorities. I spoke directly to ICE leadership today presenting clear and compelling facts in this case and seeking a reasonable request for reconsideration, yet the Trump administration turned a blind eye. Unfortunately, this tragedy is merely the tip of the iceberg. Every day my office is contacted by new families from across Connecticut—individuals who have committed no crime, parents of citizen children, hard-working neighbors who have reported dutifully to ICE year after year who are now being told to deport immediately under Trump’s new policies. America is better than this, and history will not judge these actions kindly. I commend the advocates and the Chavarria family for their bravery and tenacity in the face of injustice. We have lost this fight, but we must sustain our outrage and advocacy until reason is restored. And ultimately, we must achieve comprehensive immigration reform to provide lasting change to our broken immigration system,”

She is set to be deported Thursday.