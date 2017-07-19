Police ID body found by the Housatonic River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELTON -- Police have identified the body of a man who drowned along the Housatonic River Wednesday afternoon.

Shelton first responders said the call of a man possibly drowning came around 2 p.m., by the Sunnyside Boat Ramp. Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the scene. Police said they responded within minutes to the scene and immediately went into the water to try and locate the male, but were unsuccessful.

"Approximately two and a half hours into the search the male was located. The male has been identified as 46-year-old Willard McDonald of Stratford," said police.

This incident is currently under investigation by The Shelton Police Detective Division and anyone with any information is asked to call police at (203) 924-1544.