Police investigating after a person was struck by a car in Hamden

HAMDEN — Police said a person was struck by a car in Hamden Wednesday afternoon.

Hamden police said a person was struck by a car in the area of 2390 State Street in front of the River Ridge Condominiums. At this time, the extent of any possible injuries is unknown as police are still on the scene.

No additional details have been released at this time. FOX61 will provide additional information as soon as they become available.