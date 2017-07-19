× Police on the lookout for suspected Nike shoplifters in Lisbon

LISBON — Police are on the lookout for a pair of suspected shoplifters who they said stole Nike apparel from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lisbon on Monday.

Police said they went to the store at around 2 p.m., after the pair left the store without paying for around $400 worth of Nike men’s apparel.

The first suspect is a black man, 20-25 years old, with a thin build and short hair. The second suspect is a black woman, 25-30 years old, with a thin build and dreadlocks.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information about the shoplifting or think they may know the suspects is asked to please call state police at 860-848-6500 ext. 5104 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.