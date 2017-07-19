Police rescue Hamden hawk after it was injured

HAMDEN — An animal control officer (ACO) rescued a hawk in Hamden Monday after it injured its wing.

ACO responded that morning to the area of Shepard and Sherman Avenue. There were reports saying an injured red-tail hawk was standing in the middle of the street.

The officer said he was able to secure the bird and that it’s wing was seriously injured. The hawk was taken right away to “A Place Called Hope” in Killingworth.

The Hamden Animal Control Division is happy to report the red-tail hawk’s health is improving.