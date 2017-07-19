× ‘Send a Kid to Camp Community Day’ is being held today

FARMINGTON — Camp Courant is working to raise awareness for their six-week summer program for Hartford’s kids by holding “Send a Kid to Camp Community Day”.

The totally free summer camp celebrated its 123rd year offering a fun and safe space for Hartford area kids. This year campers are enjoying the nearly new pool and a brand new playground which was christened as the kids arrived on site. This year the camp, which is largely funded by both private and corporate donations, expects around 600 kids a day for its annual six-week run.

“So many kids in Hartford don’t get the opportunity to come to summer camp,” said McKinley Albert, Camp Courant’s executive director.

You can help by texting FOX4camp to 24700 or by calling 1-860-244-2835 from until 6 p.m. Wednesday.