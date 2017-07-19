× South Carolina restaurant workers arrested after allegedly throwing newborn baby in trash

Authorities responded to an emergency call from the restaurant reporting that a newborn was in cardiac arrest, according to FOX News.

Officers said they answered a call at La Parrilla for a newborn in cardiac arrest. Police said the mother gave birth to the baby in the bathroom, according to Fox Carolina.

The newborn was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Hospital officials said they could not determine the cause of the child’s death but said dirt and gravel were found on the baby’s body.

Coroners returned to the restaurant for further investigation. Employees there told them that both Ruiz-Gomez and Rodriguez work at the restaurant.

Ruiz-Gomez took a break during her shift bussing tables, complaining of a stomach ache. When Rodriguez went to check on her, she returned from the bathroom saying the Ruiz-Gomez needed to go to the hospital.

After they left the bathroom, an employee emptied the trash in the restrooms and, as she was dragging the bag across the parking lot, it tore open and the newborn fell out onto the pavement, police told Fox Carolina.

The baby’s father, who was at the restaurant, retrieved the newborn and brought him inside where EMS was called to the scene. The newborn’s death has been ruled a homicide by local authorities.

