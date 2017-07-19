Statewide police effort leads to arrests in Suffield car theft spree

SUFFIELD –Through mutual help between departments, police have arrested two boys believed to be responsible for car thefts in Suffield.

Police say that they had been investigating a string of car thefts between May 23 and June 3.

On June 27, detectives arrested a sixteen year-old boy after they saw him driving a stolen car from Suffield in the Hartford’s south end. They had been helping Suffield police and were able to later return the stolen car to its owner.

A few weeks later from the first arrest, police say the were able to make a second arrest with help this time coming from the Manchester Police Department. A seventeen year-old boy was arrested after both departments identified him as the same boy responsible for car thefts in both towns as well as towns and cities throughout Hartford county.

Police say they arrested the seventeen year-old at Rockville Juvenile court where he was being tried for unrelated charges. He was charged with two other car thefts as well as larceny in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and criminal attempt to commit larceny in the second degree.

The two stolen cars were recovered in Suffield and Vernon. Both were returned to their owners in good condition.

Police say that after this investigation, more juvenile suspects have been identified for more car thefts. Police anticipate more arrests will be made.

Car thefts have been on the rise in Hartford County, the most recent one happening Tuesday in Hartford when two youths driving, hit and injured two people. On June 17, multiple departments met in Manchester to discuss regional trends in recent thefts. Around forty local and state police from across Hartford county attended.

Suffield Police are reminding people to removed your valuables from your car, lock your doors, and take your keys.