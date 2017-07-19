WATCH LIVE: Norwalk mother fights deportation to Guatemala

NEW HAVEN — A Norwalk mother who has lived here for 24 years is now set to be deported, leaving behind her four children.

According to Nury Chavarria’s attorney, she has been in the U.S. since 1993, when she arrived from Guatemala and filed for asylum, along with her father and brother.

She is not being deported for committing a violent crime, but instead for coming to the United States without legal papers.

Senator Blumenthal said “Ms. Chavarria does not pose a threat to our national security and her deportation would have serious consequences to her U.S. citizen children, who are fully dependent on their mother. Deporting her to a country from which she claimed asylum, (granted to her brother and father) would have dire consequences for her and her family.”

She is set to be deported Thursday.

Young girls here with signs to show support for Nury Chevarria who is being asked to self-deport. pic.twitter.com/7cBFF8v3Xn — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) July 19, 2017