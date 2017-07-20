× 10-year-old girl injured when saving 7-year-old friend in Bridgeport dog attack

BRIDGEPORT — A 10-year-old girl was injured Wednesday when she helped save a 7-year-old friend from an attacking dog.

Police were called to 497 Pearl Harbor St. Tuesday around 5:45 p.m for a report of a child bitten by known dog, who was then taken to the hospital.

Police said two children, a boy 7 and a girl 10, were playing in the house when the dog bit the boy in the buttocks. He was able to get free from the dog and tried to jump out of the open first floor window to get away. When he ran towards the window, the girl went to stop the dog by the harness to protect her friend. The dog started to attack the girl, leaving her with cuts to the left side of the head, wounds to the left ear, left shoulder and right upper lip, the left hand, cut to her right lower stomach, right upper thigh, and the middle of her right thigh. The girl was treated at Bridgeport Hospital, receiving plastic surgery for her wounds. According to her mother, the girl will need follow up surgeries.

Police have been unable to locate the boy. His mother refused medics for him and stated that she would transport herself. But police said he was not a patient at either St. Vincent’s or Bridgeport Hospital.

Bridgeport Animal Control has the dog in custody as of right now and trying to get in contact with the dog owner. The uncle of the 10-year-old is the owner of the dog, according to police and he is currently in New York.

