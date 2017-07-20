× Community gathers on Windsor Green to sample local restaurants

WINDSOR— The heat didn’t stop people from enjoying good food and music Thursday night.

The first ever ‘Taste of Summer‘ fundraising event was held Thursday on the Windsor Green.

Typically a similar event, ‘Taste of Windsor,’ is held in March, but organizers wanted to try something new this year.

Weekly concerts are held every Thursday on the Green but tonight’s concert was in conjunction with ‘Taste of Summer.’

The participating Windsor restaurants were Union Street Tavern, Jim’s Pizza, Nat Hayden’s Barbecue, Bart’s Drive-In, OneSong Biscotti and Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt.

Victoria MacGregor, Main Street Coordinator for First Town Downtown, said, “I think the concerts and ‘Taste of Summer’ alike work as a great way to promote Windsor Center because as First Town Down that is our mission – to promote Windsor Center.”

All proceeds from the event benefit First Town Downtown, which is Windsor’s chapter of the Connecticut Main Street Center. The money raised will help fund other First Town Downtown programs.

“Windsor’s a very diverse community, about 33,000 people, and one of the great things Windsor does is they do a lot of events to bring the town together,” Jim Dobler, Windsor, said.