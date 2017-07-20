Heading towards a heat wave, late evening thunderstorm possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some more bright weather is on the way for Thursday and beyond. Bradley Airport has reached 90 degrees two days in a row, and it looks like we’ll do it a third time on Thursday. That would qualify as our third heat wave of 2017, even though we just barely made it. We may have a late evening thunderstorm, but it likely will be around midnight.

We’ll be up near 90 in a few inland towns again on Friday with abundant sunshine. Saturday looks like a spectacular day with highs in the low/mid 80s and low humidity.

Our next chance for rain is on Sunday with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows: 65-70.

Thursday: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. High: Upper 80s – near 90.

Friday: Partly sunny, still the chance for a couple of showers/storms. High: 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: 80-85.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs: 80s.

