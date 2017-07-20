× Homeowners with crumbling foundation to file formal complaint with Feds

HARTFORD – Homeowners with crumbling foundations plan on filing a formal complaint with the U.S. Attorneys office Friday.

The homeowners will ask the Justice Department to open a federal investigation into the situation at 450 Main Street Hartford at 11:00 a.m.

Five hundred affected homeowners have filed complaints with state officials, but lawmakers fear the number of affected could total more than 5,000. Many can’t afford to fix their homes, facing costs of up to $150,000 with little-to-no insurance coverage. The problem has been traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix with a mineral, pyrrhotite, that reacted with oxygen and water.

The estimated total cost for repairing the affected homes could cost around one billion dollars.