× Man who killed stepdaughter, abused corpse won’t OK divorce

EASTON, Pa. — A man convicted of killing his stepdaughter and having sex with her corpse is contesting the terms of a divorce from her mother.

Appearing in court via video feed from his Pennsylvania prison cell, 55-year-old Gregory Graf said Monday that he never agreed to terms that would give him 25 percent of the shared assets.

Graf’s attorney, Jack McMahon, tells The (Allentown) Morning Call that Graf was happy with the agreement when it was reached in February, but Graf said McMahon didn’t give him the proper information.

In light of the comments, McMahon said he may reconsider representing Graf in a lawsuit filed by the husband of Jessica Padgett.

Graf was convicted of killing the 33-year-old woman in 2014 and recording video of himself abusing her corpse.