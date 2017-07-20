Multiple cars vandalized at the Waterbury train station, suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Commuters taking the train in Waterbury are now fearful after nearly two dozen cars were vandalized in the station’s parking lot over the last two months.

Waterbury police said upwards of 20 cars were vandalized, some with their windows smashed in, while parked at the train station.

"Significant amount of criminal mischief and larceny from vehicles that occurred at the train station,” said Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo, of the Waterbury Police Department.

"At the end of the day we need a consistent, constant police presence there which will underlie the commitment that this is a viable station that we want our commuters comfortable using,” said Jim Gildea, Chairman of the Connecticut Commuter Rail Council

The sting of crimes that included car windows being broken and items inside being stolen has caused some commuters using the rail line to say enough is enough.

"The average Waterbury branch commuter did not want to park their car there they started to go to other stations they started to abandon the Waterbury station and Waterbury is the main cog on the line. It’s the 5th largest city in the state of CT that's really the branch that drives the line,” Gildea said.

The ongoing issue sparked a community meeting this week. That’s when Waterbury police announced they had a suspect in custody and they are working towards filing charges against him.

Police are also working with the Department of Transportation and MTA Police to put long term preventive measures in place.

“New cameras, security cameras, fencing, potentially some lighting and additional signage,” Rich Andreski, of the Department of Transportation, said about some of the changes they are looking to make. He added they are also working the city’s mayor to make bigger structural changes to the station in the future.

“The Mayor does have a new project underway to provide a new waiting area in the station and we will find the dollars to make these additional improvements as necessary we just need a little time to get it done,” Andreski said.

Waterbury police also said that they will be making educational outreach efforts in the coming weeks.

"We'll be up on the platform over the course of the next few weeks handing out some educational information to the rail commuters just to keep them a little safer,” Spagnolo said.

Police advise all commuters parking in lots for the day or overnight to be sure they lock their doors and remove all valuables.