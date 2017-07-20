WATCH LIVE: Norwalk mom set to be deported to Guatemala, is seeking refuge inside a church

NORWALK — Nury Chavarria is in New Haven and will be seeking asylum inside Iglesias De Dios Pentecostal Church.

Chavarria, mother of four, was set to be deported this evening.

Nury learned Wednesday that she wouldn’t be allowed to stay in the U.S., despite having lived here for the past 24 years.

“They deny again the motion to stay. I don’t think anything will change at the last moment, I have to go.”

Her youngest daughter Haley pleading with signs she made telling anyone who will listen that her Mom deserves to stay.

“I want them to know that she is not a criminal she didn’t do anything wrong. Like if you get taken away from your mom, how would you all feel,” said Haley.

“They are sad, but I need to be brave for them,” said Chavarria.

Chavarria hasn’t been back to her home country of Guatemala since she first came to the United States back in 1993. She applied for asylum but was denied, and then began regular check-ins with ICE in the past few years, saying she’s never qualified for citizenship, but it is something she hopes for in the future.

“If someday I qualify sure i would do it ,” said Chavarria.

In the meantime, she’s cooperated with ICE, ahead of her deportation, wearing an ankle bracelet tracking her every move.

ICE said in a statement:

Nury Chavarria was allowed to voluntarily depart by a federal immigration judge in 1998, and failed to comply, rendering her subject to final order of removal in 1999. In 2010, the agency deferred her removal for one year on humanitarian grounds. As a current exercise of discretion and after an exhaustive review of her case, the agency has allowed her to remain free from custody while finalizing her timely departure plans. The agency will continue to closely monitor her case to ensure compliance.

When asked what she will you tell her kids before she leaves she said, “Tell them, I love you, and they always be in my heart. ” She also hopes to see them soon.

Nurry says her oldest son would take care of the kids while she’s away, but Haley says, she hopes that won’t be necessary. “I’m thinking about some good news, and that my mom gets to stay, but if she doesn’t then I’m going to be thinking about the darkest time that happened in my life. “

Nury says she will continue to work with her lawyer to try to find a way to keep her family together and continue living the life she’s known here in America since she was 19 years old. norwnor

