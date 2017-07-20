× Norwalk police investigating homicide

NORWALK — Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead Thursday.

Around 7:45 p. m., police were called to the area of 236 Ely Avenue for a report of shots fired. Police found a man who was seriously wounded. He was taken to the Norwalk Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norwalk Detectives at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left on the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111