VERNON -- Officials said most of Elm Street and Prospect Street has been closed off following a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

Vernon officials said the call came around 1:09 p.m. FOX61 reached out to a local business owner said the leak has caused numerous people to evacuate the area.

CNG crews were able to get the gas shut off and they are clearing out all of the residual gas.

Elm Street, Prospect Street and Ellington Avenue, all impacted.