O.J. Simpson has been granted parole; will be released in October

LOVELOCK, NV — O.J. Simpson, who has spent the past eight and a half years behind bars at Lovelock Correctional Facility, has been granted parole Thursday afternoon.

A Nevada parole board decided that the 70-year-old former football, TV and movie star will be released in October after serving his minimum term for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

Simpson responded emotionally, saying, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Simpson has been serving out a nine-to-33-year sentence for his role in a 2007 incident that unfolded in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Simpson and armed associates allegedly confronted two memorabilia dealers and took pieces of memorabilia from them. Simpson was convicted on charges including kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The former college and pro football star said at his sentencing that he was trying to reclaim family heirlooms and other personal items that had been stolen from him, and claimed that he was unaware his associates were carrying guns.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.