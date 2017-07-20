× PD: Dog dies after being left in hot car in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — Police have charged a 79-year-old man with cruelty to animals after police said he left a dog in a hot car.

On Tuesday, Middletown Animal Control officers said they responded to a report of a missing Labradoodle named Jennie.

“The Labradoodle was three-years-old. Further investigation revealed that Jennie was deceased. Jennie’s owner, David Beveridge intended to bring the dog to a doggie daycare around noon before heading to work, instead went straight to work leaving Jennie in the parked car on Lawn Avenue,” said police.

Temperatures on Tuesday were in the 90s and humid.

Beveridge told officers that he remember that he did not bring the dog to the doggie daycare and ran out to the car to check on the dog. When Beveridge went to check on the dog, it was dead.

“During the investigation the animal control officer learned that Beveridge brought the deceased dog to the local veterinarian. The veterinary technician was extremely upset because Jennie was not the first dog that died because Beverage left it in the car,” according to police.

Police said Beverage had a dog named Charlie that he left in a car in 2014. The dog was a four-year-old poodle mix. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Animal Control Officers at 860-638-4030.

Beveridge is set to appear in court on July 24.