× Prospect man killed in late night crash on Route 8 in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A Prospect man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Route 8 south in Waterbury late Wednesday night.

Police said Christopher Jeannin, 27, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle and was thrown from his bike when he struck a Honda Civic near exit 34 just before 11:30 p.m.

Jeannin was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The other driver, a 23-year-old New Jersey woman, was taken to Waterbury Hospital to be evaluated. There is no word on her condition.