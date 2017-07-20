× Sephora changes rewards program

You’ll have to spend more on makeup if you want to keep your rewards card at Sephora.

The Sephora beauty insider points now have expiration dates.

And in order to keep your beauty insider status, you have to spend $350 a year even for the most basic membership.

For VIB Rouge members, you must spend $1,000 per year.

All members must redeem their points over the course of 18 months, or else they disappear. The company says with new products dropping every day, a year and a half is plenty of time to rack up and spend points.