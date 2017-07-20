× State police cruiser hit in I-84 construction zone in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — A state police cruiser was hit in East Hartford Wednesday night just at around 9:30.

A state police cruiser was working on a construction detail on Interstate 84, just before exit 58 in Hartford.

Trooper Trent Kalkus, 44, of Middletown, said he saw a 2011 Honda Accord cut into the marked construction zone. Kalkus pulled in front of the Accord to try to get the driver’s attention and protect construction workers ahead. Police said the driver tried to pass Kalkus on the left and rear-ended the cruiser, causing “debilitating damage.” Both cars were towed from the scene.

Richard Knight, 56, of Bloomfield and Naomi Dwire, 36, of Vernon were taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, according to state police.

The accident remains under investigation.