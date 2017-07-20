Sunny, humid Friday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few thunderstorms are around the area this evening, so keep an eye to the sky if you’ll be outside. Otherwise, it’s just a warm evening, with temperatures still hot in a few spots.

We reached 93 degrees today at Bradley Airport, which officially makes this our third heat wave of the year. We did it once in May, once in June, and now in July.

We’ll be up near 90 in a few inland towns again on Friday (likely day four of our heat wave) with abundant sunshine. Saturday looks like a spectacular day with highs in the mid/upper 80s and low humidity. A few towns could be up around 90 degrees (possibly heat wave day 5??), but luckily the real uncomfortable humidity will stay to our south.

Our next chance for rain is on Sunday with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Storms gradually taper off, then clearing skies and falling humidity. Lows still on the mild side, in the 65-71 degree range.

Friday: Partly sunny, still the chance for a couple of showers/storms. High: 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: 80-85.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with the chance for afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs: 80s.

